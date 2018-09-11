  • KPIX 5On Air

MARIN COUNTY (CBS SF) – The Irving Fire burning near Samuel P. Taylor State Park in Marin County has burned 100 acres and is 10 percent contained early Tuesday morning, according to Marin County Fire officials.

Officials said the fire is threatening 150 structures, but none have been damaged. Evacuation orders from Monday night remain in effect and the upper parts of Forest Knolls and Lagunitas are under evacuation warnings.

The blaze had burned 40 acres and was zero percent contained late Monday.

Evacuation orders were issued for residents on Mountain King Road, Portola Avenue and Alamo Way to Arroyo Road to Barranca Road.

Irving Fire evacuations as of the morning of September 11, 2018. (CBS)

The Lagunitas School at 1 Lagunitas School Road has been designated as the evacuation center for residents. The American Red Cross has been sent to Lagunitas School to help evacuees. Hendricks said the evacuation center would not affect the school schedule.

Hendricks said Monday the terrain is steep so it’s been challenging for firefighters to contain the blaze.

