OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Several dozen homeless people were displaced when a fire broke out at an encampment in East Oakland early Tuesday morning.

According to Battalion Chief Demond Simmons, the fire was reported at the encampment on East 12th Street and 22nd Avenue in the Fruitvale District around 2:40 a.m.

When the first firefighters arrived on scene, they called in three additional units to help battle the blaze.

About 50-60 people were displaced and about 15 to 16 tents were damaged according to Simmons. No injuries or deaths were reported.

Crews remained on scene Tuesday morning to extinguish hot spots.

Simmons said city resources would be brought in to assist victims and clear up debris.

The cause of the fire has not been determined and is under investigation.