  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMKPIX 5 News at Noon with Kenny Choi and Michelle Griego
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Fire, Homeless, Homeless Encampment, Homeless Encampment Fire, Oakland

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Several dozen homeless people were displaced when a fire broke out at an encampment in East Oakland early Tuesday morning.

According to Battalion Chief Demond Simmons, the fire was reported at the encampment on East 12th Street and 22nd Avenue in the Fruitvale District around 2:40 a.m.

When the first firefighters arrived on scene, they called in three additional units to help battle the blaze.

Oakland firefighters on the scene of a fire at a homeless encampment on September 11, 2018. (CBS)

Oakland firefighters on the scene of a fire at a homeless encampment on September 11, 2018. (CBS)

About 50-60 people were displaced and about 15 to 16 tents were damaged according to Simmons. No injuries or deaths were reported.

Crews remained on scene Tuesday morning to extinguish hot spots.

Simmons said city resources would be brought in to assist victims and clear up debris.

The cause of the fire has not been determined and is under investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s