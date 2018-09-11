PALO ALTO (AP) — Tesla is dropping two of the seven standard colors it had offered to customers as it tries to streamline production.

In a tweet early Tuesday, CEO Elon Musk said obsidian black and metallic silver will still be available, but at a higher cost.

Tesla fans can still choose as standard colors solid black and “midnight silver metallic,” as well as pearl white, deep blue metallic and red.

• ALSO READ: Weed, Whiskey, Tesla And A Flamethrower: Elon Musk Meets Joe Rogan

The company, based in Palo Alto, has struggled to vault from a niche maker of expensive electric cars into a mass-market automaker.

There is a waiting list of more than 400,000 people who want to buy a Tesla, and some have been waiting since March 2016, when the company first started taking orders.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.