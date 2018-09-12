ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – Three suspects were in custody Wednesday after they allegedly targeted the Apple store in Roseville that has been hit by thieves three times since Sunday, according to authorities.

CBS 13 in Sacramento reported that at around 2 p.m. Wednesday, three people walked inside the store at Roseville Galleria and left with an “undisclosed amount of property,” a department spokesperson said.

Police were notified of the suspects and went to the mall, setting up a perimeter around the area. They found the suspects’ vehicle and pursued them.

The suspects drove onto westbound Interstate 80 where they got into a crash but kept going. They exited on Riverside Boulevard and crashed again. Then they got out of the car and ran.

#Breaking scene of crash following Roseville Police pursuit of Apple store robbery. All three suspects in custody. No injuries. Suspect vehicle collided with at least two other vehicles including big rig. pic.twitter.com/AjNBXSgb1C — stevelarge (@largesteven) September 12, 2018

Police have arrested all of the suspects.

It’s unknown if the suspects are the same ones who hit the store on Sunday and Monday.