PALO ALTO (CBS SF) – Family members are ramping up search efforts and offering a $25,000 reward to help find a 66-year-old woman who went missing almost one month ago in East Palo Alto.

Wamaitha Kaboga-Miller was last seen driving east on University Avenue after leaving Country Time Market on Aug. 17, according to Palo Alto police. She is considered to be at-risk because she was using numerous prescription medications, which she left at home.

Police said she was reported missing the next day but they have no leads and are asking the public for help. They do not suspect any criminal involvement in the case.

Family members have set up a website at https://www.findwamaitha.com to share information about her disappearance. The website includes a large photo album of Kaboga-Miller with friends and loved ones.

Kaboga-Miller was driving a silver 2002 Mercedes-Benz CLK coupe with a handicap placard and license plate number DP241LU at the time she went missing, according to police.

“Missing” posters circulated in Palo Alto and on social media say she was recovering from surgery and wearing a black back brace when she went to the store.

Anyone with information about Kaboga-Miller can contact family members at FindWamaitha@gmail.com or Palo Alto police at (650) 329-2413.

