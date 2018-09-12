  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMFace the Truth
    2:30 PMFace the Truth
    3:00 PMThe People's Court
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
Filed Under:East Palo Alto, Missing, Palo Alto, Wamaitha Kaboga-Miller

PALO ALTO (CBS SF) – Family members are ramping up search efforts and offering a $25,000 reward to help find a 66-year-old woman who went missing almost one month ago in East Palo Alto.

Wamaitha Kaboga-Miller was last seen driving east on University Avenue after leaving Country Time Market on Aug. 17, according to Palo Alto police. She is considered to be at-risk because she was using numerous prescription medications, which she left at home.

Police said she was reported missing the next day but they have no leads and are asking the public for help. They do not suspect any criminal involvement in the case.

Wamaitha Kaboga-Miller was last seen leaving the Country Time Market in East Palo Alto on August 17, 2018. (Palo Alto Police Department)

Wamaitha Kaboga-Miller was last seen leaving the Country Time Market in East Palo Alto on August 17, 2018. (Palo Alto Police Department)

Family members have set up a website at https://www.findwamaitha.com to share information about her disappearance.  The website includes a large photo album of Kaboga-Miller with friends and loved ones.

Kaboga-Miller was driving a silver 2002 Mercedes-Benz CLK coupe with a handicap placard and license plate number DP241LU at the time she went missing, according to police.

“Missing” posters circulated in Palo Alto and on social media say she was recovering from surgery and wearing a black back brace when she went to the store.

Anyone with information about Kaboga-Miller can contact family members at FindWamaitha@gmail.com or Palo Alto police at (650) 329-2413.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s