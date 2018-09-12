MORAGA (CBS SF) — An 18-month-old child has died after being discovered unconscious inside the family car outside a home in Moraga, authorities said Wednesday.

In a press release, investigators said “the child was inadvertently left in a vehicle for an extended period of time by a family member” and then discovered “after several hours.”

The outside temperatures at the time were in the 80-degree range.

According to investigators, police received a 911 call at 3:50 p.m. Tuesday of an unknown medical incident on a residence along Hardie Drive. In the background, the dispatcher noted, “there was a person screaming and crying.”

Officers and Moraga-Orinda Fire units responded to the scene and discovered the child was not breathing. Paramedics performed life saving measures and transported the child to John Muir Medical Center where the child was later pronounced deceased.

The incident is under investigation by the Moraga Police Department. The exact cause of death is pending determination by the Contra Costa County Coroner’s office.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Lieutenant Brian South at 925-888-7052.