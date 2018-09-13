Comments
A mannequin is seen in the passenger seat of a car pulled over along Highway 4 after being stopped for a HOV lane violation. (California Highway Patrol)
(CBS SF) — A driver in a carpool lane along state Highway 4 in Contra Costa County brought a dummy along for the ride Thursday morning, which earned the driver an expensive ticket, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The driver was traveling along westbound Highway 4 in the eastern portion of the county, a common area of carpool violation complaints, according to a tweet by the Contra Costa CHP.
In a previous tweet, the CHP likened the black-clad mannequin to the Venom character of Marvel Comics fame, saying “We like Marvel characters too but don’t pretend like you’re not trying to cheat the system.”
The minimum fine for a high-occupancy vehicle lane violation is $491, according to Caltrans.
Carpool violation tickets should cost $2000, not a mere $500.