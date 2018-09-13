SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Morning rush hour traffic came to a near halt in San Francisco’s South of Market neighborhood early Thursday as protesters representing a wide variety of environmental causes took to the city streets.

Hundreds of scientists, business leaders and political leaders have gathered in San Francisco for the three-day Global Climate Action Summit hosted by California Gov. Jerry Brown.

Also in the city were several different environmental groups who were demanding action on a range of issues including offshore oil drilling, timber harvesting and oil pipelines built across Native American lands.

On Thursday, at least two of those groups chose to block streets and the entrance to Moscone Center — the site of the summit — turning the morning commute into a chaotic mess.

Nearly 500 chanting protesters blocked the intersections of 3rd and Howard St. and 3rd and Folsom St. under the watchful eye of a contingent of San Francisco police officers.

Inside the event, Brown and former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg were holding a news conference.

“There’s something crazy here,” Bloomberg said of the protest complaining Brown has not done enough to halt offshore oil drilling.

Bloomberg added that environmentalists protesting at the summit is “akin to building a wall around a country we want to vacation in.”

Brown, meanwhile, took aim at President Donald Trump saying he will be remembered as a “liar, criminal, fool… take your choice.”