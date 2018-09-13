(CBS SF) — California Sen. Dianne Feinstein has referred a confidential document that contains information on the Brett Kavanaugh Supreme Court nomination to the FBI, the senator announced Thursday.

“I have received information from an individual concerning the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court,” Feinstein said in a statement. “That individual strongly requested confidentiality, declined to come forward or press the matter further, and I have honored that decision. I have, however, referred the matter to federal investigative authorities.”

The announcement by Sen. Feinstein, the top-ranking Democrat on the Judiciary Committee, was followed by a call by Sen. Richard Durbin (D-Ill.) to postpone a Committee vote on the Kavanaugh nomination.

Durbin said the referral went to the FBI but also did not say what the information contained.

“No idea what they are going to find,” Durbin told CNN. “I think the FBI is the appropriate agency and that’s where it was referred.”

Durbin also said he does not believe the committee should vote on Kavanaugh “until all the information is before the committee.”

The existence of the document was first reported by online news site The Intercept. According to the report, the letter refers to an incident involving Kavanaugh and a young woman while they were in high school.

The Intercept reported that fellow Democrats on the Judiciary Committee have requested access to the letter but have been rebuffed by Feinstein.

The letter is the latest turn in Kavanaugh’s contentious nomination. The Judiciary Committee officially scheduled its vote on the nomination for September 20, and Republicans hope to have the full Senate vote on the nomination later this month.

