LAWRENCE, Mass. (CBS/AP) — Emergency crews were responding Thursday to what they believe is a series of gas explosions that have damaged homes across three communities north of Boston.

Methuen Police Chief Joseph Solomon says there are 20 to 25 homes on fire in Lawrence. Solomon, who’s in Lawrence, says there are so many fires “you can’t even see the sky.”

The Eagle-Tribune newspaper in North Andover reports at least one home has been demolished and several others have caught fire amid a problem with a gas line that feeds homes in the area

CBS Boston reported an issue with a high-pressure gas main has affected the communities of Lawrence, North Andover and Andover. Anyone who has gas service from Columbia Gas was being told to leave their homes until further notice.

Massachusetts State Police say gas lines are currently being depressurized by the company and that troopers are responding to the area to help secure areas after “multiple suspected gas explosions.”

Emergency crews have responded to more than 39 different addresses where there was an explosion or fire, CBS Boston reported. No injuries have been reported.

Lawrence Police Chief Roy Vasque told The Eagle-Tribune that he’s “never seen anything like this.”

Lawrence Mayor Dan Rivera says the issue appears to be in the southeast part of the city.

“What we know is that there have been multiple explosions, multiple fires that are happening across the city,” Rivera told WBZ. “What we need folks to do is that if it’s happening in your home, you have a funny smell, just evacuate, come out to the street.”

WBZ-TV’s Kristina Rex says Andover Police sent out an automated phone call telling residents to evacuate their homes and turn off the gas.

The newspaper reported that some neighborhoods were being evacuated.

It was not immediately clear whether there were any injuries.