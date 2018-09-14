SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Only the concrete base remained early Friday after work crews worked overnight to remove a 19th century statue near San Francisco City Hall that activists say was racist and demeaning to indigenous people.

The “Early Days” statue — a Native American at the feet of a Spanish cowboy and a Catholic missionary — stood in Civic Center for 125 years had been the focus of a battle over its removal for decades.

On Wednesday, the San Francisco Board of Appeals voted unanimously to remove the statue which is part of a memorial depicting California’s founding. Native Americans had fought for the statue’s removal because they don’t want their children to witness their people being treated in a degrading and stereotypical way.

The board had voted in April voted to overturn a decision by the city’s Arts Commission to remove the sculpture.

At the time, appeals board member Rick Swig called the statue “horrible” but said removing it would squash free speech.

