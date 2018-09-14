OAKLAND (KPIX 5) – Police in Oakland on Friday were investigating a barrage of gunshots fired right next to an elementary school Thursday afternoon that sent terrified students running for cover.

The shots were fired at around 1:30 p.m. right by Parker Elementary School at the corner of Ney and Richie avenues in East Oakland.

Oakland police said it’s not the first time it’s happened.

So far, there have been no arrests in this latest shooting near Parker Elementary.

It was the second time in four months kids ran for safety after hearing gunshots.

On Friday, students at Parker Elementary were out on the playground the day after the latest scary shooting nearby.

Surveillance video captured the sound of four shots.

Oakland police believe people in one car fired at the people inside this white car. It looks like the people in the white car pulled over, got out and returned fire, shooting 10 more rounds.

You can hear the kids screaming and someone telling them to get to cover.

Third grader Mario Corrales-Guerrero said it was the teachers telling them to run into the building.

His mother also heard the shots. They live near the school.

“I feel sad because somebody could have gotten hurt. The kids,” said the young boy.

In the video, you can also see a postal worker hiding behind her truck.

Police said no one was injured, but they called paramedics to treat the female postal worker, who was in shock.

“She’s okay. She’s fine. She’s just a bit, kind of scared, yeah?” said postal worker Navjot Singh.

The woman frightened during the shooting Thursday was filling in for Singh, covering his route.

Back in May, a gunman fired shots into an apartment across from the school.

That also sent the kids running for safety.

It’s shocking. Broad daylight, whole bunch of gunfire, you hear kids screaming,” said OUSD spokesman John Sasaki. “This is not what we want to have happen. And it certainly makes the challenge of educating our kids that much more difficult.”

The Oakland Unified School District has its own police force. The district has asked the school police officers to spend more time at Parker Elementary.