EMERYVILLE (CBS SF) — Officers have arrested a suspect in an assault in which a man hit a woman on the head with an axe in Emeryville Friday evening, police said.

Christopher Jennings, 33, of Oakland, was arrested and jailed Saturday in connection with the assault, according to police.

The case began when officers responded to a report of a man hitting a woman on the head with an axe at 40th and Hubbard streets, police said. A passing motorist gave the woman a ride to a gas station where police met with her.

The woman was treated at the hospital for wounds not believed to be life-threatening, according to police.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at (510) 596-3752.

