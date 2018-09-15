A man enters the Uber Technologies Inc. headquarters building in San Francisco. (David Paul Morris via Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS/AP) — Drivers for the ride-hailing company Uber are frustrated over a glitch that is keeping them from being paid immediately.

San Francisco-based Uber was still working on Saturday to fix a problem that was reported Friday.

An Uber spokesperson said the company has identified an issue with its “Instant Pay” feature and that drivers will be paid. Instant Pay allows drivers to be paid immediately for rides.

The San Jose Mercury News reports the Uber spokesperson declined further comment. It’s not known what caused the issue, when it began or how many drivers were affected.

Meanwhile, frustrated and angry drivers are taking to social media, saying that they don’t like working for free or that they need the instant payouts for gas.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report