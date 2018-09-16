COALINGA (CBS/AP) — Authorities say an 84-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of shooting and killing his 81-year-old wife in central California.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says police in Coalinga found the woman with a single gunshot wound at a home in Coalinga on Friday. She died at the scene.

Her husband, Clarence Kozlowski, could face a murder charge. It wasn’t known Sunday if he has an attorney.

Officials didn’t immediately release the woman’s name.

“Was it an argument, was it a medical episode on one of their parts,” Fresno County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Tony Botti told CBS47 KGPE in Fresno. “Until we can get some answers, it’s tough to say what the motive was.”

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report