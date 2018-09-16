SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run collision Saturday night, police said.

The male victim, who has not been identified, was struck around 9:20 p.m. near the intersection of Stony Point Road and Occidental Road, in front of a Round Table Pizza. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The vehicle involved in the collision left the scene, police said.

Witnesses reported that a white compact sedan fled westbound on Occidental Road. Video surveillance indicates that the car may have a spoiler on the back. Police believe the car has major front-end damage.

Anyone with information regarding the collision is asked to call Santa Rosa police at (510) 528-5222 or contact Officer Ferrigno of the Traffic Division at (707) 543-3636.

