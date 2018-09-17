RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS 13) — A shooting in Rancho Cordova has left four people wounded, including two Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputies, a suspect and a bystander, according to authorities.

Sacramento Metro Fire said four people were transported, including the Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputies. there was no word on the seriousness of their injuries.

Two officers shot in Rancho Cordova Between Olson and McGregor in the pep boys parking lot. Suspect detained. We will have an update from @sacsheriff in 10 min pic.twitter.com/cZQjZr9sO2 — JENN MCGRAW CBS13 (@NewsMcGraw) September 17, 2018

It’s not known whose bullets struck the bystander.

A fifth person refused treatment at the scene and was released.

CBS 13 in Sacramento reported that the suspect was in custody. So far, investigators are not releasing information on the suspect or his condition.

Witness Natalie Lane is a postal service clerk and was nearby when she heard the shots.

The Sacramento Sheriff’s Department Twitter account first posted about the incident just before 2 p.m.

Plz R/T: law enforcement activity in area of Folsom Blvd/Olson Drive. Please stay clear. Folsom Blvd will be closer at that intersection. PIO EN-route. — Sacramento Sheriff (@sacsheriff) September 17, 2018

The shooting started at the Pep Boys on the 10,000 block of Folsom Boulevard near Highway 50, then spilled into a parking lot to the west.

Folsom Boulevard will be closed for several hours near the shooting location as the investigation continues, authorities said.

A neighbor near the scene says he saw the arrest play out on the other side of his fence.

“You could hear the bullets whizzing by,” said a neighbor near the scene of the shooting.

He says the suspect was laying out in the street as deputies yelled orders to him to lay flat on the street.