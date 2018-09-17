CASTRO VALLEY (CBS SF) — A search was underway Monday morning for a gunman who opened fire on a motorist following a hit-and-run accident shortly after midnight on Interstate Highway 238, authorities said.

The California Highway Patrol said no one was injured in the shooting. The incident began when a white Ford Taurus station wagon that was driving erratically collided with another car on southbound Highway 238 at Hesperian Boulevard.

The driver of the Ford, which was a late 90s or early 2000s model, followed the victim’s car and then fired four or five shots when the cars were near the 164th Avenue exit on Interstate Highway 580, the CHP said.

CHP Officer Gabriel Walters said four of those shots hit the victim’s car. The victim, the only occupant of the car, pulled over and called 911 at about 12:25 a.m.

The victim apparently didn’t know the suspect, Walters said.

Authorities canvassed the freeway and closed the roadway near the Highways 238-580 interchange during the investigation and reopened it at about 5 a.m.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the suspect car should call the CHP at (510) 581-9028.