SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) Police were asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 11-year-old boy who was last seen in San Francisco on Sunday.

Dennis Dixon left a home in the city’s Diamond Heights neighborhood around 8:30 p.m. after a disagreement with his family and has not been seen since, according to police.

Dennis is described as being 4 feet tall, weighing 90 pounds and having black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, light blue pants and black shoes. He may also be carrying a red superhero backpack, police said.

Anyone with information about Dennis’ whereabouts is asked to contact San Francisco police at (415) 553-0123 or (415) 575-4444.

