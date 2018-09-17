  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMThe People's Court
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    5:00 PMKPIX 5 News @ 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Missing boy, San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) Police were asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 11-year-old boy who was last seen in San Francisco on Sunday.

Dennis Dixon left a home in the city’s Diamond Heights neighborhood around 8:30 p.m. after a disagreement with his family and has not been seen since, according to police.

Dennis is described as being 4 feet tall, weighing 90 pounds and having black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, light blue pants and black shoes. He may also be carrying a red superhero backpack, police said.

Anyone with information about Dennis’ whereabouts is asked to contact San Francisco police at (415) 553-0123 or (415) 575-4444.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s