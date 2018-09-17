SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Investigators released surveillance photos Monday of a woman who is suspected of brandishing a handgun during a pair of robberies in a San Jose shopping center.

San Jose police described the suspect as a white female, short in stature with a thin build and in her 20s. She has been seen wearing a red checkered jacket, black spandex, aviator sunglasses and black and white sneakers.

The suspect entered a business on Aug. 31st at the the shopping center located in the 100 block of Branham Lane, presented a demand note and brandished a handgun she had in her waistband.

She then fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

The same female suspect entered a different business at the shopping center the next afternoon. Once inside, she brandished a handgun and demanded cash from employees and customers. The suspect fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Samuel Marquardt of the San Jose Police Department’s Robbery Unit at (408) 277-4166.

Persons wishing to remain anonymous may either call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line, (408) 947-STOP (7867), or click the Crime Stoppers link below. Persons providing information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects may be eligible for a cash reward from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers.