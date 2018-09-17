The 49ers held off a late comeback bid by the Lions to win their home opener at Levi’s Stadium 30-27.

San Francisco appeared to be on their way to a convincing win when they led 30-13 early in the 4th Quarter, but Detroit scored 14 unanswered points to get within a field goal and even had a chance to tie or take the lead in the final minute. The late flurry by the Lions took some of the excitement out of the 49ers locker room.

Cornerback Richard Sherman didn’t mince words after the game. “A win is a win, but it feels like a loss to me. We played like crap down the stretch on defense.”

Head coach Kyle Shanahan wasn’t satisfied with how his team finished the game, but after starting last season 0-9 was happy to get in the win column before Halloween. “That was a tough wait last year. I do think that’s something that gets the monkey off everyone’s back a little bit.”

Running back Matt Breida had the best game of his young career. He ran for 138 yards on 11 carries, including a 66-yard touchdown run late in the 3rd Quarter.

The 49ers travel to Kansas City next weekend. The Chiefs are 2-0 and quarterback Patrick Mahomes leads the NFL with 10 touchdown passes this season.