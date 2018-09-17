The Raiders fell to 0-2 after a crushing, one point loss to the Broncos on Sunday in Denver. Brandon McManus kicked a 36-yard field goal with :06 seconds remaining to give the Broncos the lead. It was the first time they led the entire game.

Raiders right tackle Donald Penn had no problem with head coach Jon Gruden being upset with the outcome. “He should be pissed. S*** We should’ve won that game. I’m pissed.”

Linebacker Derrick Johnson added, “We let this one go. We definitely let this one go.”

Despite the loss there were some bright spots. Derek Carr completed 29 of 32 passes and bounced back from his rough 2nd half in the season opener. Amari Cooper, who was held to one catch in Week 1, torched the Broncos secondary for 10 catches and 116 yards.

“The good times are coming. I’ve been doing this too long. I know they are,” Carr told reporters after the game.

Oakland travels to Miami next weekend. The Dolphins are 2-0.