SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A suspect has been arrested for the fatal weekend shooting of a man sitting in a car on San Francisco’s Polk Street, authorities said.

San Francisco police said Jose Manuel Beltran was being held in San Francisco County Jail on manslaughter, carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle and carrying a loaded firearm in public charges.

Officers responded to the 1100 block of Polk Street at approximately 2:34 a.m. Saturday after hearing a possible nearby motor vehicle collision.

Upon arrival, they saw that a black Toyota Corolla and a gray Honda Civic were involved in a collision. As officers approached the Toyota, they saw that the driver, 23 year-old Victor Sosa of San Francisco, was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The officers summoned an ambulance and initiated CPR until relieved by San Francisco Fire Department paramedics. Unfortunately, despite efforts to resuscitate him, Sosa died at the scene.

According to a GoFundMe account set up for Sosa, the 23-year-old was shot three times in the back.

Tracking down leads, San Francisco detectives were able to take Beltran into custody at 850 Bryant Street on Saturday afternoon. Investigators determined that Beltran was a passenger in the rear seat of the Toyota.

Sosa’s family is seeking donations to pay for his funeral and have set up a GoFundMe page at https://www.gofundme.com/64mm6ps.

Anyone with information about the homicide is encouraged to call the Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444.