RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS 13) — Authorities on Tuesday released the name of the suspect in custody for the death of Deputy Mark Stasyuk after a shooting in Rancho Cordova.

CBS 13 reports 38-year-old Rancho Cordova resident Anton Lemon Moore is suspected in the Monday shooting that killed Sacramento County Sheriff’s Deputy Stasyuk. Deputy Julie Robertson and a bystander were also injured during the shooting.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department said Robertson and the bystander both were released from the hospital Tuesday.

Moore suffered multiple gunshot wounds during the gun battle with deputies and remains hospitalized.

The 38-year-old Moore was already on probation for a gun crime.

Deputies responded Monday afternoon to a report of a dispute between a customer and an employee at a Pep Boys in Rancho Cordova in a “routine call” that gave no indication the customer had a gun, Sheriff Scott Jones said.

Moore, who is also known as Anton Lemon Paris, was taken into custody by other officers after a second shootout, Jones said.

A bystander who was hit in the crossfire remained hospitalized Tuesday but was stable, sheriff’s Sgt. Shaun Hampton said.

Moore pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge of carrying a loaded firearm in 2016 and was sentenced to 15 days in jail and three years of probation, according to Sacramento County online court records. He’s faced three other misdemeanor cases since 1998, the records show.

Moore faced felony charges of assault with a firearm in 2003 but was acquitted by a jury.

Monday’s shooting was the second fatal incident for the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department in little more than a year.