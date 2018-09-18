CLAYTON (CBS SF) — Police in Clayton arrested a minor Tuesday morning on suspicion of criminal threats toward Diablo View Middle School and identity theft.

Officers learned of the threat Monday toward the school at 300 Diablo View Lane and arrested the student after an investigation that included searching their home, according to police.

The student, whose name was not released, allegedly threatened the school via a hacked social media account, police said. The suspect was taken to juvenile hall.

There are no additional suspects being sought in the case, police said.

