REDWOOD CITY (AP) — A jury has found a career criminal who authorities believe to be the `Gypsy Hill Killer” guilty of killing two teenage girls.

The Redwood City jury returned its verdict Tuesday.

The trial began Sept. 7 with 69-year-old Rodney Halbower disrupting the prosecutor’s opening statements by yelling at the jury that he was innocent and had never raped or killed. The judge declined public defender John Halley’s call for a mistrial and Halbower ceased his outbursts.

Authorities believe Halbowber raped and killed six young women over a five-month period in early 1976 in Northern California and Reno, Nevada.

DNA evidence led to Halbower’s arrest in 2014. He was in prison in Oregon at the time.

Prosecutors said they charged him with the two murders with the strongest evidence.