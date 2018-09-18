GUERNEVILLE (CBS SF) – Sonoma County deputies tonight are looking for a domestic violence kidnapping suspect from the Guerneville area, according to sheriff’s officials.

Gilberto Valentin-Lopez, 41, is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall, 190 pounds with black hair and a beard. Valentin-Lopez was wearing a white hat, gray T-shirt and blue jeans.

Sheriff’s officials said Valentin-Lopez was last seen driving a white single-cab pickup truck, which may be a Toyota Tacoma.

Anyone who sees Valentin-Lopez is asked to call sheriff’s dispatchers at 911 or (707) 565-2121.

Sheriff’s officials ask that people call only if they see Valentin-Lopez or a vehicle he is driving or if they know his possible whereabouts.

Do not approach Valentin-Lopez because he may be dangerous, according to sheriff’s officials.

