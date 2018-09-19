OAKLAND (CBS SF) — An early morning high-speed pursuit that began in Oakland ended nearly 80 miles later on a bridge in San Joaquin County, authorities said.

The California Highway Patrol said the pursuit began around 1 a.m. on eastbound Highway 24 in Oakland when a suspect’s vehicle refused to pull over for a traffic stop.

With a CHP helicopter overhead, the suspect transitioned onto I-680 northbound traveling at a high rate of speed. The pursuit then continued into neighboring San Joaquin County where the sedan was halted on a bridge and the male suspect taken into custody at gunpoint.

No further details were immediately available.