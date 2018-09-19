PITTSBURG (CBS SF) — Four teens have been arrested for allegedly making social media threats of violence targeting Pittsburg High School, authorities said.

Police spokesman Capt. Steve Albanese said authorities became aware of the threats on Sept. 14 and investigated them through the weekend. They eventually determined the threats weren’t credible, but continued to attempt to identify the parties responsible for the threats — both text posts and videos.

“Over the past few days, the Pittsburg Police Department has investigated several social media posts related to threats against Pittsburg High,” investigators said in a press release. “It is important to note that none of the subjects contacted were in possession of or had access to any types of weapons to carry out acts against the school.”

Police Chief Brian Addington greeted parents at the high school Wednesday morning, reassuring them their children were safe.

“There was one video that did appear to have a gun on it, but we were able to determine it was not a real gun,” he told reporters.

Investigators said they had arrested three Pittsburg High students and a former student of Black Diamond High School. All four were taken to Juvenile Hall.