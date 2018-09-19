SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Some lanes of the Golden Gate Bridge will be closed on weeknights, excluding holidays, through 2021 as workers begin installing a suicide net under the iconic span.

At least one lane in both directions of the bridge will remain open during the lane closures. The closures will provide space for construction workers to lower materials under the roadway, Golden Gate Bridge, Highway and Transportation District spokeswoman Priya Clemens said.

Lanes are scheduled to close from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday.

Workers are currently installing access platforms underneath a section of the bridge roadway. The structure will allow contractors to install the safety net, Clemens said.

The $211 million project includes $204 million for construction, design and environmental expenses. The project is scheduled to be completed in 2021.

A horizontal, stainless steel wire rope net will be stretched across support struts located 20 feet below the sidewalk.

Jumping into the net will cause significant bruises, sprains and possible broken bones, according to bridge district officials.

Funding for the net includes $74 million from the Metropolitan Transportation Commission, $70 million from Caltrans, $60 million from Golden Gate Bridge District revenue, $7 million from California mental health funding via state Proposition 63 and $400,000 from individuals and foundation donations.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.