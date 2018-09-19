UNION CITY (CBS SF) — The discovery of a hidden camera in a Starbucks bathroom in Union City led to the arrest of a registered sex offender on a series of charges, authorities said.

Union City police said Wednesday officers were called to investigate a camera inside a restroom at the Starbucks on the 32000 block of Dyer St. last month. Detectives identified the suspect as David Lista, 35, of Hayward who was convicted in 2008 of secretly videotaping girls at Mills High School, police said.

Lista – a plumber by trade – was arrested on August 30th and during a search of his home, investigators found more evidence of additional crimes including other hidden restroom cameras and child porn.

Lista was charged with illegal video taping, possession of child pornography, and possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Lista may have illegally videotaped unsuspecting victims who contracted his services, according to police. Anyone who may have hired Lista for plumbing or any home repair was urged to contact Union City police.