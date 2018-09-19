SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — Police in Santa Rosa have released surveillance camera video and photos of a white vehicle that was involved in a fatal hit-and-run collision with a pedestrian Saturday night.

The collision near the intersection of Stony Point and Occidental roads around 9:20 p.m. Saturday killed 37-year-old Matthew Thomas Eck of Santa Rosa.

Eck was found in the westbound lane in front of the Round Table Pizza restaurant at 2065 Occidental Road, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the vehicle drove through the restaurant parking lot and west on Occidental Road after the collision.

Police described the vehicle as a white compact sedan, possibly with a spoiler, similar to a Honda Prelude. The vehicle may have major front damage, police said.

The collision closed Occidental Road until around 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

Anyone with information about the vehicle involved in the collision is asked to call the Police Department’s traffic division at (707) 543-3636.

