CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) – A ruptured gas line spewed flames high into the air in Citrus Heights late Thursday morning before being brought under control, according to Sacramento fire officials.

CBS 13 reported that work was being done in front of the Amsell Court home when the line was accidentally cut and ignited, officials said.

The gas fueled a frightening spout of flame

Sacramento Metro Fire, Folsom Fire Department, Citrus Heights police, and SMUD personnel responded to the incident.

The court was evacuated as a precaution.

A SMUD employee suffered minor injuries. The fire caused minor damage to two nearby homes.

PG&E Crews were able to shut off the supply to the gas line by shortly before 11 a.m.