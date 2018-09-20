SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) — An inmate who escaped from a Nevada County prison camp earlier this week is back in custody after being found by authorities in San Leandro Thursday.

On Tuesday, the state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation asked the public’s help in finding Justin Tyquiengco. He was discovered missing at 3:30 a.m. Tuesday morning from Washington Ridge Conservation Camp outside Nevada City, about 47 miles west of Truckee.

In 2015, Tyquiengco received a six-year sentence in Contra Costa County on second-degree robbery with the use of a firearm along with an additional year for a conviction in Alameda County, the CDCR said.

At around noon Thursday, Tyquiengco was taken in by correctional authorities at a gas station in San Leandro.

He is being transported to the California Correctional Center in Susanville and will no longer be eligible to be housed in a low-security conservation camp.

The Washington Ridge prison camp, run by the CDCR and Cal Fire, houses a maximum of 106 minimum custody inmates who work, most serving time for alcohol or drug offenses as well as property crimes. The inmates are used for firefighting and assist in rescues and floods and landslides. Others are used as support staff. To be eligible for the fire camp, inmates cannot have any convictions for sex-related offenses, arson, or show violence potential.