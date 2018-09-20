SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) – Nearly a year into marijuana legalization in California, top law enforcement officials are fighting a proposed rule allowing pot deliveries anywhere in the state.

Meanwhile, one cannabis industry leader agrees with their concerns.

Matt Lucero of Buddy’s Cannabis in San Jose has been in the business for nearly a decade. And business is booming for him, even as state and the county pass new laws on the industry.

“It’s a steady, continued growth,” Lucero said.

While Lucero said he makes certain to follow the law, he’s aware that many others are not.

“The black market is alive and well. And right now delivery drivers are the way that the black market is getting their product to folks,” Lucero told KPIX 5.

City and law enforcement leaders have launched a petition against marijuana deliveries that don’t comply with local regulations.

A state rule is being proposed that would allow what they describe as “unchecked home marijuana deliveries” statewide, even where cannabis sales are not allowed.

Police Chief David Swing of Morgan Hill, who is also the president of the California Police Chiefs Association, told KPIX 5 that drivers would be allowed to carry up to $10,000 if the rule goes into place.

“Mobile marijuana delivery will make it easier and more lucrative to rob a delivery person than a liquor store. Robberies are just the tip of the iceberg,” Swing said.

Lucero does not disagree.

“There’s tons of delivery driver businesses that are completely illegal. And for a consumer it’s really hard to tell the difference between the folks who are legitimate and these fly by night guys who are gonna have maybe product that’s not safe,” Lucero said.

The marijuana business operator believes regulating home deliveries like dispensaries, is the path to take to build a relationship between the marijuana business and state and local leaders.

“That’s going to build the confidence to allow this industry to really grow,” Lucero said.

Supporters of deliveries said customers who rely on the services because they are sick, live far from a dispensary or want to stay anonymous.