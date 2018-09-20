  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 PMKPIX 5 News @ 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMKPIX 5 News @ 11pm
    02:12 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Body Cam Video, Crime, Pittsburg Police

PITTSBURG (KPIX) — Pittsburg police are releasing new body camera video in response to questions about the use of force on a man who was resisting arrest.

Police say they released their own footage after cellphone video of the incident went viral. Officers say they want to be as open as possible about the arrest on September 15.

Police were responding to a call about a man suspected of stealing gasoline in the area of Power Avenue. The first officer found a 31-year-old man matching the description.

The suspect repeatedly said “shoot me” before throwing a crowbar to the ground.

Officers say the man continued to be uncooperative and they used what they call “distraction punches” to get him in handcuffs. Police say the man did receive some cuts in the struggle and was treated by medical personnel.

Officers believe he is the man who stole the gas but the theft investigation is still ongoing.

The department has launched an internal investigation into the use of force.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s