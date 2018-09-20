OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Oakland police and SWAT teams searched a neighborhood Thursday after receiving a 911 call reporting a man armed with a rifle near International Blvd. and 58th St.

Oakland police tweeted they received the report around 7:25 a.m. which triggered a response by dozens of officers and a SWAT team.

A perimeter was setup and teams became carefully searching backyards for the alleged gunman. Helicopter video showed officers with guns poised carefully searching at least one back yard.

Oakland police said the gunman has barricaded himself in a backyard.

Oakland Police are currently in the 5800 block of International communicating with a reported armed suspect who had been barricaded in the yards for the last several hours. We are taking our time and asking for a safe and peaceful surrender. pic.twitter.com/WyjCK8Ts2n — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) September 20, 2018

“We are taking our time and asking for a safe and peaceful surrender,” police said in a twitter post.