WATCH:Report: 3 Dead In Maryland Workplace Shooting
Filed Under:Aquatic Park, Rescue, San Francisco, San Francisco Fire Department

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Crews with the San Francisco Fire Department rescued three people at Aquatic Park Thursday morning.

The Fire Department said on Twitter that the rescue involves two people who were stuck on a cliff and one in San Francisco Bay around 6 a.m.

By 6:40 a.m., firefighters were able to rescue all three people. The person in the bay was taken to the hospital in critical condition, while the other two are reportedly in stable condition.

Additional information was not immediately available.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s