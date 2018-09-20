SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Crews with the San Francisco Fire Department rescued three people at Aquatic Park Thursday morning.

The Fire Department said on Twitter that the rescue involves two people who were stuck on a cliff and one in San Francisco Bay around 6 a.m.

By 6:40 a.m., firefighters were able to rescue all three people. The person in the bay was taken to the hospital in critical condition, while the other two are reportedly in stable condition.

#092018CR1 UPDATE 1 victim in the bay has been rescued by our Fireboat and is on the way to the hospital critical 2 more adult are on the cliff at the base of the water ACTIVE SCENE PIO ON SCENE MEDIA PLEASE STAGE NEAR PIER AT PUMP HOUSE pic.twitter.com/8IDdzpJMVC — San Francisco Fire (@sffdpio) September 20, 2018

#092028CR1 UPDATE The remaining two adults have been rescued and are stable incident 642 am pic.twitter.com/NJupxVteMA — San Francisco Fire (@sffdpio) September 20, 2018

Additional information was not immediately available.