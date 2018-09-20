Comments
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Crews with the San Francisco Fire Department rescued three people at Aquatic Park Thursday morning.
The Fire Department said on Twitter that the rescue involves two people who were stuck on a cliff and one in San Francisco Bay around 6 a.m.
By 6:40 a.m., firefighters were able to rescue all three people. The person in the bay was taken to the hospital in critical condition, while the other two are reportedly in stable condition.
Additional information was not immediately available.