EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) – Evacuations are in effect Thursday afternoon for a neighborhood near Highway 50 just east of Carson, due to a vegetation fire, according to authorities.

CBS 13 reports that Cal Fire officials said forward progress of the fire was stopped as of about 1:30 p.m.

Cal Fire posted on its Twitter account that blaze — named the Meyers Fire — remained at about 10 acres and was approximately 15 percent contained as of 2:30 p.m.

#MeyersFire [update] near Meyers Rd in Camino (El Dorado County) is now 10 acres & 15% contained. Forward spread stopped. https://t.co/ua7ae1xqw8 pic.twitter.com/w12hY7qUmH — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) September 20, 2018

The fire jumped onto the north side of Highway 50, but firefighters say it only managed to burn about 50 feet onto the other side.

Caltrans says east and westbound Highway 50 is closed in the Camino area due to the fire jumping the highway. Pony Express Trail is also closed in the area due to the fire, authorities say.

#TRAFFICALERT: Both EB/WB Highway 50 currently closed at 8 Mile Road in Camino area due to vegetation fire that has reportedly jumped the highway. — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) September 20, 2018

Shortly before 2 p.m., CalTrans posted that the Sly Park and Sawmill on-ramps to Highway 50 were also closed due to the fire.

Evacuations are in effect for 8 Mile Road in Camino, the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office says.

An evacuation center is being set up at the Diamond Springs Fire Hall, located at 3734 China Garden Road in Diamond Springs.