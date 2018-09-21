HOODLINE

Looking to chow down on some Portuguese fare? A new spot has you covered. Located at 590 Valencia St. (between 16th and 17th streets) in the Mission, the fresh addition is called Piri Pica.

Co-founded by Telmo Faria, the chef behind Noe Valley Portuguese restaurant Uma Casa, Piri Pica focuses on four varieties of chicken: mild, zesty lemon-herb, spicy and extra-spicy. Chicken is available by the whole, half, or quarter bird, along with grilled chicken breast and shrimp skewers.

Sides include french fries, cabbage-herb slaw, saffron rice, three-bean chili, couscous salad, grilled corn and more. An array of entree salads and chicken sandwiches are also available. (Find the full menu here.)

With a 4.5-star rating out of eight reviews on Yelp so far, Piri Pica is on its way to developing a local fan base.

Kassandra Z., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on September 7, wrote, “Every major SF foodie publication mentions Piri Pica, and I’ve been counting down the days for it to open. It did not disappoint, and I am so excited to have a healthy, fast and delicious option in the neighborhood.”

And Adam B. wrote, “Loving the rise of fast-casual in San Francisco. This piri piri chicken is welcome entrant to the counter service market, a perfectly tasty and hearty meal.”

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Piri Pica is open from 11 a.m.–10 p.m. daily.