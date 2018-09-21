SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — New outdoor fun is set to open at Candlestick Point State Recreation Area, including six campsites for urban outdoor getaways with amazing bay views.

The campsites – developed in partnership by California State Parks and Literacy for Environmental Justice, will be available as of Oct. 1. Reserving a spot in advance is recommended, as park officials expect the sites will be popular.

The campsites complement the point’s existing recreational opportunities such as trails, fishing piers and picnic sites and are part of a multi-phase plan to enhance the point.

Other improvements to the recreation area include improved trail conditions to provide ADA access to the campsites and new interpretive panels telling how humans have shaped the shoreline over time.

For more information and to plan a visit to Candlestick Point, visit the California State Parks website.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.