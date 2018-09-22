  • KPIX 5On Air

WALNUT CREEK (CBS SF) — A two-alarm fire seriously damaged a large house today at 301 Castle Glen Road off Tice Valley Boulevard in Walnut Creek near Rossmoor, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said Saturday night.

The blaze was reported at 5:34 p.m. today, said fire Capt. Lisa Martinez. Firefighters had to contend with a steep, winding driveway that made access difficult, Martinez said, but got to the house quickly. Except for a few hot spots, the fire was out by about 7 p.m.

It appears the fire started when embers from the house’s fireplace, which was being used today, landed on the wood-shingle roof. The resulting fire spread into the attic.

The house’s fireplace had a spark arrestor, Martinez said, but that didn’t stop all the embers from escaping.

“It’s California, and shake roofs are not a good idea,” Martinez said. “But it could have been a whole lot worse.”

Three of the house’s four occupants were home when the fire started, Martinez said, but none of them, nor any firefighters, suffered injuries. There was no money estimate of damages Saturday night.

