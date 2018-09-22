SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — A girl was stabbed Friday night when a fight broke out during a Montgomery High School football game, police said.

Montgomery High was playing Maria Carrillo High when the victim confronted at least two other girls on the campus and tried to assault them, according to Santa Rosa police.

Others joined the brawl until it broke up and the victim walked away. A short time later, however, she realized that she had been stabbed during the fight, police said.

She was taken to Memorial Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Detectives from the gang crimes team and violent crimes team have taken over the investigation.

Investigators are looking for additional witnesses and information. Callers can remain anonymous. Anyone with information is asked to call (707) 543-3590.

The Sonoma County Alliance “Take Back Our Community” fund is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest and prosecution in connection with the incident.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed