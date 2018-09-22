WASHINGTON (CBS/AP) — Lawyers for the Bay Area woman who’s accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of a sexual assault decades ago when they were teenagers say they’ve accepted the Senate Judiciary Committee’s request for her to tell her story.

But attorneys for Palo Alto University professor Christine Blasey Ford say in a letter to the committee’s Republican majority that they want to set up a time later Saturday to keep discussing terms of Ford’s appearance.

A senior White House official deemed it a stalling tactic and an effort to “push off” the confirmation vote.

The official claimed it was a “clever way” to continue negotiations “without committing to anything.”

The official was not authorized to speak publicly about ongoing negotiations and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The White House response shows a fresh willingness to attack Ford, coming after a series of critical comments from President Donald Trump the day before about her credibility.

