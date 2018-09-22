PALO ALTO (KPIX) – Dr. Christine Blasey-Ford has been characterized as an extremely private person.

Her sister-in-law says even she didn’t know about the alleged assault and Dr. Ford’s letter until her identity was leaked less than a week ago.

“The best I can say is that it’s a really difficult time,” said Sandra Mendler.

She is the sister-in-law of Dr. Ford, the professor accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault in the 1980s.

Mendler calls Dr. Ford, ‘Chrissy,’ and says her letter to Representative Anna Eshoo was meant to be confidential.

“It was only when her identity leaked, out and we don’t know exactly how that happened, but when reporters were showing up at her house and in her classroom, and the story was being told not correctly that she decided to come forward and tell the story and own it as her story,” said Mendler. “So, I think it’s especially difficult that she didn’t choose this.”

Mendler said the research psychologist and biostatistician is generous, caring mother and friend.

“She’s a serious person and she has a very full life, she didn’t need to bring this into her life,” said Mendler.

But, after her identity was outed on Sunday, Blasey-Ford took it on as her duty to make sure the Senate also considered her allegations in Kavanaugh’s confirmation process.

“Folks in Washington are putting so much pressure on rushing this process,” said Mendler. “It is for a lifetime appointment, It’s expected there is a process to check into the background of these candidates. So the question is, why is there a rush, and why isn’t there just a normal process in this case?”

“I think right now what she really wants is for this process that’s started to be finished properly. I think the big issue now is, why wouldn’t this issue be investigated? Why wouldn’t there be a proper series of conversations to clarify and get the truth out,” said Mendler. “I think that’s really the next question and she’s really all about analyzing facts and information. Facts matter to her. So, she’s being careful to make sure this process will be fair and I don’t think that’s too much to ask.”

As the negotiations over Doctor Ford’s testimony continue, Sandra wants to relay this message.

“I believe her completely and there’s just no doubt in my mind about this particular situation”

Supporters of Dr. Ford are planning to hold a candlelight vigil for her Sunday night in Palo Alto.