  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    08:00 AMThe Henry Ford's Innovation Nation
    08:30 AMThe Inspectors
    09:00 AMLucky Dog
    09:30 AMPet Vet Dream Team
    10:00 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Antioch, Brentwood, freedom high, heritage high, High School Football

OAKLEY (CBS SF) — Two East Bay players were taken to the hospital after suffering serious back and head injuries during Friday night games, authorities said.

A Freedom High lineman suffered a serious back injury in the fourth quarter of his team’s hard fought 14-7 win over rival Antioch and was taken by ambulance to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek.

Team officials identified the injured player as Colby Hunter. He laid on the field for nearly half an hour receiving medical treatment as the hushed crowd anxiously awaited some sign of his condition.

Freedom High coach Andrew Cotter told the San Jose Mercury News that medical tests late Friday night were very encouraging. He told the paper that a CT scan showed Hunter may have suffered a bruised spinal cord.

“(There was) no structural damage, which is awesome,” he said.

Hunter was to undergo further testing and a MRI on Saturday.

Meanwhile, East Contra Costa County Fire spokesman Craig Auzenne told the East Bay Times that a player was life flighted to John Muir after suffering a serious head injury in the Heritage High-Foothill game.

No other details were immediately available.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s