OAKLEY (CBS SF) — Two East Bay players were taken to the hospital after suffering serious back and head injuries during Friday night games, authorities said.

A Freedom High lineman suffered a serious back injury in the fourth quarter of his team’s hard fought 14-7 win over rival Antioch and was taken by ambulance to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek.

Team officials identified the injured player as Colby Hunter. He laid on the field for nearly half an hour receiving medical treatment as the hushed crowd anxiously awaited some sign of his condition.

Freedom High coach Andrew Cotter told the San Jose Mercury News that medical tests late Friday night were very encouraging. He told the paper that a CT scan showed Hunter may have suffered a bruised spinal cord.

“(There was) no structural damage, which is awesome,” he said.

Hunter was to undergo further testing and a MRI on Saturday.

Meanwhile, East Contra Costa County Fire spokesman Craig Auzenne told the East Bay Times that a player was life flighted to John Muir after suffering a serious head injury in the Heritage High-Foothill game.

No other details were immediately available.