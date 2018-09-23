  • KPIX 5On Air

Filed Under:Cal Fire, East San Jose, San Jose, Wildfire

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Fire crews are at the scene of a growing wildfire burning in the hills of East San Jose early Sunday evening, according to authorities.

Cal Fire tweeted about the fire burning at Quimby Road and Borden Drive shortly after 5 p.m. The fire had already burned 25 acres at that point.

The fire, being called the Quimby Fire, is drawing a major response from Cal Fire and area fire departments including air support.

This is a developing story that will be updated as new information becomes available.

