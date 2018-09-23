NEWARK (CBS SF) — An elderly woman was found dead this afternoon in a car that had rolled off of eastbound Highway 84 just east of the Thornton Road intersection, the California Highway Patrol said.

That car was found about 3:30 p.m. today, only about 20 feet from where another car went off Highway 84 at about 3 p.m., said CHP Officer Manuel Leal.

He said officers were called to the scene in response to the car that veered off eastbound Highway 84 about 3 p.m. and rolled down the embankment. Two occupants of that car suffered minor injuries, he said.

CHP officers at the scene also discovered a second vehicle that apparently had gone down the same embankment sometime earlier. The body ofthe elderly female driver, whose name was not released, was then discovered, Leal said.

The first car, with the elderly driver inside, was partially obscured from view by trees and brush down the embankment from Highway 84, Leal said.

It wasn’t yet known how long the elderly woman’s car has been there, or what may have caused the accident. The investigation is continuing, Leal said.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.