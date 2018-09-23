  • KPIX 5On Air

San Ramon, Vegetation Fire

SAN RAMON (CBS SF) — A vegetation fire behind homes near Crow Canyon Road and Bollinger Canyon Road in San Ramon was reported at 3:55 p.m. Sunday afternoon, according to the San Ramon Police Department.

Eight homes in Estancia Court were evacuated as a precaution.

Firefighters rushed to the scene to combat the blaze, which has been named the Crow Fire.

At around 4:50 p.m., San Ramon Police reported that progress was being made on the fire and that the amount of smoke had lessened.

There were no reports of damaged homes or structures.

The fire was contained around 4:55 p.m. Evacuations were lifted and residents were allowed to return home.

