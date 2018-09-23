SAN RAMON (CBS SF) — A vegetation fire behind homes near Crow Canyon Road and Bollinger Canyon Road in San Ramon was reported at 3:55 p.m. Sunday afternoon, according to the San Ramon Police Department.

Eight homes in Estancia Court were evacuated as a precaution.

Estancia Court has been evacuated as a precaution. pic.twitter.com/wwpquUpoio — San Ramon Police (@sanramonpolice) September 23, 2018

Firefighters rushed to the scene to combat the blaze.

At around 4:50 p.m., San Ramon Police reported that progress was being made on the fire and that the amount of smoke had lessened.

