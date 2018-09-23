Comments
SAN RAMON (CBS SF) — A vegetation fire behind homes near Crow Canyon Road and Bollinger Canyon Road in San Ramon was reported at 3:55 p.m. Sunday afternoon, according to the San Ramon Police Department.
Eight homes in Estancia Court were evacuated as a precaution.
Firefighters rushed to the scene to combat the blaze.
At around 4:50 p.m., San Ramon Police reported that progress was being made on the fire and that the amount of smoke had lessened.
This is a breaking news story. Check this page for new updates and information.